WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York City.
Taking to his preferred method of communication — Twitter — the president explained the decision to head south. In a lengthy “breakup letter” Thursday night, Trump basically told New Yorkers it’s not you, it’s your taxes and your politics.
The president tweeted that he still cherished the Empire State, but he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”
….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Trump, who was born in New York, said on Twitter “it will always have a special place in my heart!”
