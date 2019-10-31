



— A woman shot out a drive-thru window at a KFC restaurant in Kentucky on Monday after she didn’t receive a napkin and fork, witnesses said.

The woman, described by police as an adult African-American woman operating a white Mercedes Benz, became agitated and verbally abusive in the drive thru lane, Newsweek reported.

“After the customer received her drinks and food, a gunshot from inside the vehicle struck a store window,” said Sgt. Kelly Cable of the Shelbyville Police Department. “No one was injured.”

An image of the shattered drive-thru window was posted Monday by Shelbyville resident Steve Cook.

“This happen at KFC early today some women got made over paper towels and a fork and shot a 9 mm at workers in Shelbyville today,” he wrote.

The driver left the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

“I just can’t even think about what was going through their head to pull out a gun and shoot a window. It’s scary,” said Charlene Witt, who manages the Subway restaurant directly across from KFC.

“I had a regular customer come in and say, ‘Did you hear about what just happened at KFC?’ I was, like, ‘No.’ He was, like, ‘Someone just shot the window out over here,'” she told CBS affiliate WLKY.

The restaurant has several cameras in the drive thru, WLKY reported. Witnesses say police have a clear picture of the vehicle, but so far those images have not been released.

“First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured,” a KFC spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident.”