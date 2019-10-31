Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx are looking for a man has been seen violently attacking people at random with a metal pipe.
The NYPD says the suspect attacked a 58-year-old woman on Oct. 26 in the Mott Haven section on Walton Avenue and East 144th Street.
The victim’s arm was broken and the man got away.
A week earlier, police say the same suspect covered a 13-year-old boy’s eyes and then slammed him to the ground, just a few blocks away from where he attacked the woman.
That boy suffered minor injuries. The attacker again got away, fleeing in an unknown direction.
