Happy Halloween!See The Parade Route And Security Measures In Greenwich Village
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cancer, Local TV, Scotland, thermal camera

SCOTLAND (CBSNewYork) – A fun day in Scotland for one tourist turned out to be a potentially life-saving one thanks to a special type of camera.

The woman discovered that she had breast cancer after spotting something unusual at an exhibit.

The thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Credit: CBS2)

The thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh offers you the chance to see which parts of your body are hot.

Tourists stand in the thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Credit: CBS2)

Bal Gill noticed she had a red patch on her left breast. The British tourist saw a doctor when she got home and learned that heat patch was actually cancer forming.

Gill is now undergoing treatment.

Comments

Leave a Reply