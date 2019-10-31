Comments
SCOTLAND (CBSNewYork) – A fun day in Scotland for one tourist turned out to be a potentially life-saving one thanks to a special type of camera.
The woman discovered that she had breast cancer after spotting something unusual at an exhibit.
The thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh offers you the chance to see which parts of your body are hot.
Bal Gill noticed she had a red patch on her left breast. The British tourist saw a doctor when she got home and learned that heat patch was actually cancer forming.
Gill is now undergoing treatment.