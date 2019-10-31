Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The woman accused of climbing into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo was in a New Jersey courtroom Thursday to answer for a different incident.
Myah Autry is accused of stealing from a store in Kearny. She pleaded not guilty to shoplifting.
The NYPD says it was Autry who was caught on a video taken at the Bronx Zoo last month, apparently taunting a male lion standing several feet away. That video quickly went viral.
Police have been looking for her ever since.
Autry said Thursday she didn’t know the NYPD had a warrant out for her arrest.