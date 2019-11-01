



Another underaged teen has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a 79-year-old man in Queens.

The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy is now facing gang assault and disorderly conduct charges for the violent attack on Oct. 10.

Police have not released the suspect’s name because he is a minor, but say he was arrested Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Nyziere Lodge and an unidentified 15-year-old boy were arrested for the vicious crime outside the library on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

Lodge and the two minors are accused of chasing down 79-year-old Joseph Bonaventure, shoving him, knocking him to the ground, and then brutalizing the senior.

Bonaventure suffered a broken femur and broken ribs. He is still in the hospital and going to physical therapy, and he told CBS2 it could be at least two months before he is fully recovered.

Lodge and the 15-year-old were both been charged with gang assault this week.

Bonaventure said he believed the attack was a gang initiation because they didn’t steal anything.

“My car keys fell down, my cell phone, my wallet, they don’t take anything,” Bonaventure said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.