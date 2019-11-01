Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An infant who was hospitalized with head trauma and other injuries in October has died.
A woman took her infant twins to the Hackensack University Medical Center on Oct. 23 because one of the twins seemed to be unresponsive. Medical staff found both infants had multiple fractures and head trauma.
The twins’ father, 27-year-old Jonathan Melendez, of the Bronx, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. According to investigators, the infants had been in Melendez’s custody when they sustained the injuries.
On Friday, the Bergen County prosecutor’s office said that one of the infants died as a result of the injuries Thursday afternoon.
Melendez is now facing an additional charge of aggravated manslaughter.
