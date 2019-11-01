WATERBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man after trick-or-treaters reported finding razor blades in their candy bags.
Waterbury police say 37-year-old Jason Racz faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.
Police started investigating Thursday night after children reported finding razor blades in their candy containers. Chief Fernando Spagnola says no blades were founded embedded in the candy, just loose.
He says, fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the razor blades mixed in with the treats.
The chief added when officers questioned Racz, he claimed the blades accidentally spilled into the candy bowl he used to hand out treats.
“All parents are urged to do your due diligence and carefully check and inspect all items received while trick or treating. As always, report anything suspicious to your local police department,” officials with the Stony Point Police Department said.
Racz is being held on $250,000 bail pending arraignment Friday.
