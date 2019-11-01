



The Mets’ month-long search for a manager is reportedly complete. Several media outlets say New York will hire former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltran as their next manager.

Beltran was all-in with the Mets from the start of this search. He even declined interviews with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres to prove he only wanted to be Mets manager. In the end, it appears the 20-year MLB veteran has beaten out Eduardo Perez and Tim Bogar for the job of replacing Mickey Callaway in Queens.

The 42-year-old was one of the greatest outfielders of the 2000’s, but has never coached at any level in baseball. Despite that, his reputation as a great baseball mind nearly won him the Yankees’ managerial job two years ago.

Beltran spent over six seasons in a Mets uniform from 2005 to 2011 after signing one of the most high-profile deal in team history — a seven-year, $119 million contract.

He notably led the team to the 2006 NLCS with a stellar 41 home run season, but infamously took a called third strike to end Game 7 against the Cardinals. The Mets would not reach the postseason again with Beltran on the team.

He retired from baseball just two years ago and has spent the past two seasons with the Yankees as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman.

The Mets are putting a lot of faith in him to overcome his lack of managerial experience — the same challenge that faced Callaway two years ago. Beltran will also have to shake a long-established reputation of not speaking often with the media while he was a player.

