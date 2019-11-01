



— They may not be old enough to race in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, but hundreds of students from all five boroughs got the chance to feel like running pros Friday, even crossing the iconic finish line.

Taking off wave by wave, running as fast as they could, more than 1,000 public school students of all ages and abilities came from around the city to see what it’s like to compete in the New York City Marathon, not just watch it on TV.

“I am so happy to be here,” one student said.

“Not only can you get fit and healthy, it kind of, like, makes you happy,” another student said.

The quarter-mile race started and ended at the iconic finish line in Central Park, where every participant got their own medal.

Ten-year-old Zariya Lewin plans to show it off to everyone when she and her friends get back to the Bronx.

“I love running. It makes me energized and it keeps me exercised. It keeps my body healthy,” she said.

Professional athletes like Olympic medalist Jenny Simpson ran by their sides to help encourage them.

Simpson serves as an ambassador for Rising New York Road Runners.

“What I am doing with my career can really inspire them to then pass the torch down to them when my career is over. The future of our sport is in good hands,” she said.

Past winners, like Meb Keflezighi, also cheered them on. Keflezighi, also a New York Road Runners ambassador, has run the marathon 12 times and won in 2009.

“They are not going to be NYC champions, all of them, but they can be positive contributors to society, and it starts with sports,” Keflezighi said.

The whole idea is to encourage these kids to stay active and, when they’re 18, run the actual marathon.

“I want to run my first marathon as soon as I am allowed to actually,” said 10-year-old Patrick Sullivan.

They got the first quarter-mile down, just 26 more miles to go.

For 20 years, the NYRR has been hosting this event for kids.