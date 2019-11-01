Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York icons are coming back into full view.
The New York Public Library‘s lion statues, named Patience and Fortitude, spent the last nine weeks behind scaffolding, where they were lasered, cleaned and repaired.
Scaffolding will come down throughout the day Friday and is expected to be completely gone by Friday evening.
The $250,000 project is all thanks to the New York Life Foundation and donations from hundreds of New Yorkers.