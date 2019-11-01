Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hope everyone had a safe and happy Halloween! To start November we can expect it to feel like November. I’m talking about gusty, chilly winds, and some biting wake up temps. But, we will have plenty of sunshine today.
Expect winds to be strong much of this morning, paired with temps in the 40s, we should plan on a wind chill. Nothing crazy, but you will feel it. Today’s temps top off in the mid 50s at best. Waking up Saturday morning, look forward to greeting the 30s if you’re an early riser.