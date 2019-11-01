Comments
We’re in for a much better looking day with winds still gusting to 30+ mph. The other big difference will be the temperatures though: just the 50s!
Tonight will be much colder with widespread 30s expected. In fact, a handful of locations will observe their first freeze, so watches have been posted.
Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with perhaps a few extra clouds across Long Island. It will be on the chilly side again with temps only climbing into the low 50s.
Then into Sunday, it’s more of the same: crisp sunshine with highs in the low 50s.