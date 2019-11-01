



— New York City’s clock master hit City Hall on Friday to adjust every single mechanical clock, including the one in the tower, for Daylight Saving Time

City Hall’s clock tower is an icon, a point of reference and a piece of history. CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur accompanied the city’s clock master of more than 25 years to see how he takes part in turning back time.

Today ONLY on @CBSNewYork I took a trip to the top of City Hall with #NewYorkCity’s Clock Master. He’s setting the clocks an hour back just ahead of daylight savings. pic.twitter.com/OYdy7bse4t — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) November 1, 2019

Marvin Schneider, 79, says he got the job in the early 1990s out of a passion for clocks and his knowledge of the inner-workings and the necessity behind them. Once a week, Schneider visits city buildings to maintain, fix and adjust the clocks by hand.

Though the clocks are old, he says they’re still surprisingly accurate and lots of people rely on them, even in this smartphone era. Over time and with experience, Schneider says he was able to learn the ins and outs of every mechanical clock in City Hall.

Marvin & I are at the top of City Hall with the clock tower’s controls. Let me tell you, there’s a lot of moving parts to change these clocks manually. pic.twitter.com/OEaj8lK1DK — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) November 1, 2019

He works with his volunteer assistant Forest Markowitz to ensure the clocks stay accurate and in good shape so they can continue to be used for years to come.

“Even though the time of mechanical clocks has really passed, they are still accurate enough for the average person, for the average need of society and preserving them is something we ought to do to keep our link to our past history,” Schneider said.

Schneider says he sets the clocks back a day in advance simply because there’s no way he’s coming back on Sunday at 2 a.m. to do it then.