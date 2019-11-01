CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 49th running of the New York City Marathon will take over the city this Sunday.

Organizers say 52,000 runners are expected from around the world, along with more than a million spectators.

WHEN

The race will kick off with the wheelchair division at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women at 9:10 a.m., then men at 9:40 a.m.

WHERE

The 26.2 mile course spans all five boroughs, starting at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and finishing at Central Park in Manhattan.

(Credit: New York Road Runners)

(Credit: New York Road Runners)

(Credit: New York Road Runners)

STREET CLOSURES

Of course, drivers should expect street closures around the area.

Manhattan Portion

  • Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)
  • 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
  • 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
  • 1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
  • Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
  • 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
  • Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street
  • 5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
  • 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
  • Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street
  • 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
  • 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
  • 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
  • East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
  • Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street
  • 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
  • Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
  • Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
  • West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
  • Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
  • Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
  • West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
  • West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
  • West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
  • West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Brooklyn Portion

  • Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
  • 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
  • Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
  • Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
  • 7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
  • 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
  • 6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
  • 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
  • Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
  • 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
  • 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue
  • Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
  • Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
  • Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
  • Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
  • Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
  • Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
  • McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
  • Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens Portion

  • 11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
  • 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
  • Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
  • 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
  • 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
  • Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
  • Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
  • Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
  • Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
  • 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
  • Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
  • Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Bronx Portion

  • Willis Avenue Bridge
  • East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
  • Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
  • East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Third Avenue
  • Third Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
  • Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
  • East 140th Street between Third Avenue and Rider Avenue
  • Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
  • East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Staten Island Portion

  • Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
  • Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
  • Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
  • Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
  • Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
  • Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
  • School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
  • Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
  • McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
  • Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street
  • Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
  • Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
  • West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
  • Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
  • Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
  • Verrazano Bridge

SERVICE CHANGES

The MTA urges riders to visit mta.info or use the MYmta app for the latest updates.

(Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority)

Click here for more information from New York Road Runners.

