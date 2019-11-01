Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 49th running of the New York City Marathon will take over the city this Sunday.
WATCH: NYPD Holds NYC Marathon Security Briefing
Organizers say 52,000 runners are expected from around the world, along with more than a million spectators.
WHEN
The race will kick off with the wheelchair division at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women at 9:10 a.m., then men at 9:40 a.m.
WHERE
The 26.2 mile course spans all five boroughs, starting at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and finishing at Central Park in Manhattan.
STREET CLOSURES
Of course, drivers should expect street closures around the area.
Manhattan Portion
- Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)
- 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
- 1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
- Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
- 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
- Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street
- 5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
- 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street
- 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street
- 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
- Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
- West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
- Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
- West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
- West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Brooklyn Portion
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
- Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
- 7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
- 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
- McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
Queens Portion
- 11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
- Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
Bronx Portion
- Willis Avenue Bridge
- East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Third Avenue
- Third Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
- Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
- East 140th Street between Third Avenue and Rider Avenue
- Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
- East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Staten Island Portion
- Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
- Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
- School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
- Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
- Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street
- Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
- Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
- West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
- Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
- Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
- Verrazano Bridge
SERVICE CHANGES
The MTA urges riders to visit mta.info or use the MYmta app for the latest updates.