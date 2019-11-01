Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help finding the man they say is behind a violent home invasion in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help finding the man they say is behind a violent home invasion in the Bronx.
The NYPD says the man, along with one other suspect, burst into an apartment around 5 a.m. Friday morning near Washington and Morris Avenues in the Claremont section.
The armed men threw a 32-year-old resident to the ground and shot him in the shoulder.
Authorities then say the suspects bound the victim, along with a 30-year-old woman he was with, ransacked the home, but reportedly left without taking anything.
Investigators are calling it a random attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.