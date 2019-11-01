Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a drop in the number of arrests for subway fare evaders in New York City, but a sharp increase in the number of summonses being issued.
During a recent rush hour, Inside Edition cameras caught 58 fare evaders during just one hour at a subway station on West 14th Street.
Subway riders were seen jumping the turnstile instead of swiping to pay the $2.75 fare.
Across the city, the NYPD says they issued 61,089 summonses through Oct. 20, 2019. That’s compared to 39,764 during the same time period last year.
