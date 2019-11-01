



— Voters go to the polls next week on Long Island to elect a county executive in Suffolk County

The incumbent, Steve Bellone, is facing a challenge from the county comptroller, John Kennedy.

Bellone has been at it for eight years and he wants another four at the helm of Suffolk County.

“We’ve dealt with a number of crises, MS-13, water quality, fiscal crisis, the opioid epidemic, and we’ve made significant progress in all these things. I want to see that through and that’s why I’m running for a third term,” he told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The popular Democrat has made water quality protection a priority in a county nearly surrounded by water, along with fighting corruption and revitalizing struggling downtowns.

Republican John Kennedy says he has radically different views.

“We are a suburban and rural county. We are not Queens, we are not New York City, despite the fact that our county executive seems to be enamored of that model,” he said.

He’s also familiar to voters in a county with more people than 12 states. Kennedy is the Suffolk comptroller and former minority leader of its Legislature.

A recent state audit found Suffolk the most financially stressed in the state.

Kennedy says he would budget more responsibly and eliminate outrageous fees, like red light fines that he says nickel and dime taxpayers.

Bellone says he slashed the size of government after inheriting a massive deficit.

“We’ve actually been cleaning up my opponent’s mess since I walked in the door eight years ago. He was on the Legislature and handed me a budget that had a $500 million deficit,” Bellone said.

Voters in Suffolk County are equally split between Democrats, Republicans and non-committed. They’re all laser-focused on one issue.

“I think the taxes are much too high,” one resident said.

“People are moving out and they’re going out of state,” another resident said.

Bellone and Kennedy are both longtime public servants with law degrees.

Gregory Fischer, a business consultant, is running on the Libertarian line.

Kennedy says it’s time for a change. His slogan is “Save Suffolk.”

Bellone says he has been the agent of change and there’s more to be done.

If Bellone wins, it would be his last term due to term limits.