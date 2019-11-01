CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tornado warning has been issued in several New Jersey counties.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties in until at least 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Residents in New Jersey are being advised to seek shelter and remain indoors.

