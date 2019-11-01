Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tornado warning has been issued in several New Jersey counties.
The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties in until at least 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and torrential rainfall will continue to push through the Mid Atlantic, Northeast, and New England overnight.
Downed trees, power outages, and flooding will be possible. Much colder temperatures and gusty winds likely Friday.
Residents in New Jersey are being advised to seek shelter and remain indoors.
