NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least one storm-related injury has been reported after severe weather slammed the area overnight.
Police said a young girl was hurt while trick-or-treating in New Rochelle.
She was struck by a falling tree branch around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Maywood Road.
The girl was rushed to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.
Police said her injuries could be serious, but her exact condition is not yet known.
