



In Flatbush, Brooklyn, some unlucky car owners felt nature’s wrath.

WEB EXTRA: Share Your Storm Damage Photos And Videos

It’s a messy scene on Ditmas Avenue and East 17th street, where a massive tree came down on top of several parked cars. It caused even more chaos as motorists stopped to take pictures of the damage.

“I didn’t think about my car, and maybe I should’ve,” said Emily Brunstein, whose car got hit. She went to bed last night knowing there was bad weather on the way but never expected it would end with her car sitting under a giant toppled tree.

“Just the rear window is smashed, and the roof looks like it’s caved in a little bit,” she said.

MORE: Severe Weather Takes Down Trees, Power Lines Across Tri-State Area

She feels fortunate though because her neighbor’s vehicles got hit much harder.

“No I got lucky, the guys behind me not so much,” she said.

A black mustang and red SUV were completely crushed after 60 mile an hour winds brought a tree down during last night’s storm. And they were not the only ones.

Another car on 143rd Street in Queens met a similar fate.

In fact trees came down all over the city, including one in Astoria.

Tree down near my apartment in Astoria due to high winds around 0505z. @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/F686QX1VpU — Erik Pindrock (@E_Pinny) November 1, 2019

Another one crashed down across Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn.

There were similar scenes all over, where trees came down, some taking power lines down with them.

In the Ditmas Avenue incident, no power lines came down. The damage was contained to four cars, and the good news is there were no injuries.

East 17th Street remained closed at Ditmas Avenue Friday morning.