HILLSDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was rescued after falling into a well in New Jersey on Friday.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. in Bergen County.
Police say a woman fell into an unused well on her Hillsdale property.
CBS2 has been told the woman was conscious when rescue crews arrived.
Hackensack USAI assisted in Hillsdale for a female who fell down a well. Companies use a haul system to remove the female. She was in the hole for about 45 minutes. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hackensack UMU pic.twitter.com/yEgY2i8Jqe
— Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) November 1, 2019
Firefighters had to bring special equipment in to get her out.
