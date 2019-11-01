CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HILLSDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was rescued after falling into a well in New Jersey on Friday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in Bergen County.

Police say a woman fell into an unused well on her Hillsdale property.

CBS2 has been told the woman was conscious when rescue crews arrived.

Firefighters had to bring special equipment in to get her out.

