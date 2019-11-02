



– If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it… right? Well, some Apple product users may not have a choice this weekend as we set the clocks back Sunday morning.

Apple is warning owners of older iPhones and iPads that if they don’t update their devices to the latest iOS software by Sunday, they won’t be able to connect to the internet.

Many iPhone and iPad products from 2012 and earlier will need the update before midnight UTC on Nov. 3 in order to maintain accurate GPS location and continue using the App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing, according to Apple.

This is all because of the GPS time rollover issue, according to Apple, something that happens about every 19 years when GPS devices need to reset in order to accurately measure time and dates, according to the Office of Electricity at the Department of Energy.

Apple said during the last reset on April 6, GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers were affected.

So if you have an iPhone 5, 4, or a cellular-enabled iPad mini, iPad 2, or a third-generation iPad, this is for you.

The updated software version number should be 10.3.4 or 9.3.6, depending on your device.

iOS 10.3.4 : iPhone 5 and iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

: iPhone 5 and iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular iOS 9.3.6: iPhone 4s, iPad mini (1st generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular (CDMA models only), iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

If you’re not sure which version your iPhone or iPad has, follow these directions:

Open the Settings app Tap General, then tap About Look for the number next to Software Version

If you’re not able to update your devices before Sunday, Apple said you’ll have to back up and restore using a computer because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup won’t work anymore.

Perhaps the older iPhone bug will spark even more dislike of fiddling with the clocks twice a year.

A new Associated Press poll finds that most Americans would rather get rid of daylight saving time altogether and never have to deal with switching the clocks.

The poll says 7 in 10 people do not want to switch back and forth, 4 in 10 people want a year-round standard time with more morning sunlight and less evening sunlight, and 3 in 10 want daylight saving all the time with darker mornings and a later sunset.

Several states are also attempting to pass legislation ending the practice.

