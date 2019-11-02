CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being hit by a truck in Queens.

Police were sent to the intersection of 30th Avenue and 14th Street in Astoria around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the white box truck struck the man while turning onto 14th Street.

The driver of that truck then left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

