NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being hit by a truck in Queens.
Police were sent to the intersection of 30th Avenue and 14th Street in Astoria around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators say the white box truck struck the man while turning onto 14th Street.
The driver of that truck then left the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.