NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on video harassing people on an MTA bus in Brooklyn, and police are trying to identify him.
It happened Tuesday night on a B-68 bus at Coney Island Avenue and Avenue J.
The man can be heard repeatedly shouting obscenities, including racial slurs, at other passengers and the driver.
After several minutes, the man moves to get off the bus, punches the driver’s window, spits at the driver and punches the bus doors.
The MTA says it’s calling for the man to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.