



– Are you tough as nails? You can prove it Tuesday in Times Square when casting producers search for contestants for CBS’ new Tough As Nails reality show.

The six-city casting tour is searching for the hardworking Americans who keep the country running and define what it means to be tough. Those hard-working Americans who want to prove their physical and mental toughness can apply at www.toughasnailscbscasting.com.

Casting in New York City will take place in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, on 47th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue in Father Duffy Square Times Square.

Interested applicants from all over the country can also go to the website to apply online and get additional details about the tour.

Tough As Nails is about hardworking people who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. They will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named.

Try-outs across the country include the following dates and locations:

St. Louis, MO

Saturday, Nov. 2

Enterprise Center

1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

Time: 9-11:30 AM

Chicago, IL

Sunday, Nov. 3

3635 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Time: 9:30-11:30 AM

Detroit, MI

Monday, Nov. 4

(Parking Lot)

Between Tigers Stadium & The Fillmore

Across from The Corner Tap Room

At Witherell Street & East Elizabeth Street

Time: 9-11:30 AM

New York, NY

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Father Duffy Square Times Square

47th between Broadway & 7th

Time: 9 – 11:30 AM

Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Washington Park Music Hall Plaza

Elm Street & 14th Street

Time: 9-11:30 AM

Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, Nov. 9

Professional Bull Riders World Finals

Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena

Off Park Ave & New York New York

Time: 2:30-5 PM

The 10-episode competition series is throwing the spotlight on real people who are real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs.

The show is brought to us by Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan, with Phil Keoghan also set to serve as host.

A premiere date for Tough As Nails will be announced at a later time.