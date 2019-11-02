NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end.
Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning most Americans will fall back and get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning.
RELATED STORY: New York City Clock Master Turns Back Time By Hand Ahead Of Daylight Saving Time
A new Associated Press poll finds that most Americans, however, would rather get rid of daylight saving time altogether and never have to deal with switching the clocks.
The poll says 7 in 10 people do not want to switch back and forth, 4 in 10 people want a year-round standard time with more morning sunlight and less evening sunlight, and 3 in 10 want daylight saving all the time with darker mornings and a later sunset.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)