HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of trying to kill his mother at their Long Island home.
Nassau County police say 39-year-old Anil Khandpur was arrested in Hicksville on Friday afternoon.
According to police, Khandpur’s 82-year-old mother had just entered their home when Khandpur grabbed her, dragged her to the top of the basement stairs and tried to throw her down.
The victim was able to get free, but Khandpur allegedly bit her on the cheek.
Police say the woman got away from her son and barricaded herself in a bedroom. When she came out several hours later, Khandpur allegedly attacked her again, punching her in the head.
The woman then managed to get out of the house and call 911. Khandpur was arrested without incident when officers arrived.
Khandpur is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder and assault.