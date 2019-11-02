Comments
MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The National Weather Service is set to visit Madison, New Jersey, on Saturday to determine if a tornado touched down.
Storms swept through the area Thursday night and Friday morning, knocking down trees and causing major damage.
Winds gusted up to 60 mph and a tornado warning was issued in multiple counties.
Web Extra: Watch Drone Force 2 Over Madison Storm Damage
Madison Mayor Bob Coniley declared a state of emergency in the aftermath, and classes were canceled in an effort to keep children and parents safe and indoors while crews removed debris in the area.
“Three schools in particular – the damage right around those three schools was pretty intense,” Coniley said. “Just the safety, you know. It’s still windy and the trees are compromised.”