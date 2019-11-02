CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police and family members in New Jersey are mounting a desperate search for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Stephanie Parze went missing on Oct. 30 around 10 p.m.

Investigators say Parze was inside her Freehold Township home at the time.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is being asked to Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

Tipsters can also call Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.

