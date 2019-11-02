FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police and family members in New Jersey are mounting a desperate search for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Stephanie Parze went missing on Oct. 30 around 10 p.m.
Investigators say Parze was inside her Freehold Township home at the time.
Investigators are trying to find the whereabouts of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze who was last seen at her residence in Freehold Township around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019. Got info? Call Det. Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Det. Valentine of the @FreeholdTwpPD at 732-462-7908. pic.twitter.com/nCq3matYK5
— Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 2, 2019
Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is being asked to Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.
Tipsters can also call Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.