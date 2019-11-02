Comments
NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy at Boy Scouts of America events.
Nassau County Police say 26-year-old Jonathan Spohrer was arrested Thursday at his North Bellmore home.
Spohrer is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy during Boy Scout sanctioned retreats and meetings in Suffolk County, Putnam County and Bellmore.
The alleged abuse happened multiple times between January 2018 and November 2018. Police say Spohrer was an assistant scout master at the time.
Spohrer has been charged with course of sexual conduct against a child.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911.