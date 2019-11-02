Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a blustery Friday, expect a much more tranquil weekend.
Skies will remain generally clear for most, save for some clouds overnight moving across eastern Long Island. It’ll be cooler than normal this weekend with temps both days in the low 50s around the City and some 40s for the ‘burbs.
Monday will start the new work week with similar conditions – bright skies, light breezes and comfortably cool temps in the mid 50s. Temps jump a bit on Tuesday to right around 60, but we get that with some extra clouds and perhaps a few light rain showers. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful weekend!