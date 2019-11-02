CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

I hope you have a heavier coat ready to break out. Temps are going to be chilly to start off this morning and tomorrow morning too.

(Credit: CBS2)

Widespread freeze and frost alerts are in effect across the Tri-state. NYC starts off around 38-40°. Expect much colder temps north and west. Temps get into the low 50s Saturday and Sunday under brilliant sunshine.

(Credit: CBS2)

Enjoy some classic fall weather everyone, and Wait! Don’t forget to turn the clocks back!

Comments

Leave a Reply