By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
I hope you have a heavier coat ready to break out. Temps are going to be chilly to start off this morning and tomorrow morning too.
Widespread freeze and frost alerts are in effect across the Tri-state. NYC starts off around 38-40°. Expect much colder temps north and west. Temps get into the low 50s Saturday and Sunday under brilliant sunshine.
Enjoy some classic fall weather everyone, and Wait! Don’t forget to turn the clocks back!