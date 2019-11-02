Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bright and beautiful November day across the region, expect tranquil conditions to persist through the night.
Skies will remain mostly clear, but there will be some extra clouds overnight across Long Island. It’ll be cold again tonight with temps in the 30s around town, with some near freezing in the ‘burbs.
Don’t forget to “fall back” tonight before going to bed!
Expect bright and quiet conditions again Sunday with comfortably cool temps in the mid 50s.
The new week will start off on Monday with bright skies, light breezes and temps in the mid 50s. Temps will jump a bit on Tuesday to right around 60, but we get that with some extra clouds and perhaps a few light rain showers. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful weekend!