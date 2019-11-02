Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Hackensack, New Jersey.
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call from someone who said there was a body in a car at a parking garage on Prospect Avenue near Beech Street.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says officers found a 19-year-old woman dead inside the vehicle.
The cause of death has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.