NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of snatching wallets in the Bronx.
Investigators say they’ve struck at least twice in the Soundview section since September, each time taking hundreds in cash.
According to police, the suspects stole the wallets right out of men’s pockets.
A 59-year-old says his wallet, containing $400 and several credit cards, was stolen back on Sept. 25.
A 38-year-old says the two suspects stole his wallet and $220 on Oct. 4.
Anyone who recognizes the men or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.