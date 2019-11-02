Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn overnight, and now police are searching for the gunman.
It happened on Maujer Street in front of the Williamsburg Houses around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim, identified as 25-year-old Justin Rolon, was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sources tell CBS2 it appears Rolon was targeted.