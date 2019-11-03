Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frozen berries sold at Aldi supermarkets are being recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frozen berries sold at Aldi supermarkets are being recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns.
The recall affects packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes from Wawona Frozen Foods.
The company says they are issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.” No illnesses have been connected to this recall.
The following products sold at Aldi stores are being recalled:
- Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o
- Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9
Anyone who bought an affected product should throw it away or return it for a refund. Consumers with questions can call 866-913-0667 or visit wawona.com.
Hepatitis A can cause liver disease. Anyone who believes they have eaten the recalled raspberries should contact their health provider or local health department.