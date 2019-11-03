



Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, for more years and more money, after agreeing to not opt out of his current contract.

New York’s All-Star closer agreed to amend his deal just before midnight on Saturday, now making it worth $48 million over three years.

The 31-year-old flame throwing lefty had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract — but he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent this winter.

Aroldis Chapman will add an extra year at $18 million on top of the two years, $30 million remaining on his deal, sources tell ESPN. The deal will keep Chapman with the Yankees through the 2022 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 3, 2019

The left-hander’s amended deal reportedly now includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade clause through 2022.

Chapman had his second straight All-Star campaign with the Yankees in 2019, saving 37 games while striking out 85 in just 57 innings of work.

That excellence was forever clouded however, when the closer surrendered Jose Altuve’s game-winning home run in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros.

The 31-year-old will now anchor the ninth inning for New York’s formidable bullpen — which is remaining largely intact this winter — for the next three years as the Yankees continue to chase their 28th world title.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)