



A brutal, unprovoked attack inside an elevator in the Bronx was caught on camera. Now police are looking for the man responsible.

Video captured the suspect getting into an elevator around 11 p.m. with the victim late Friday night in the Belmont section.

Police say the suspect is then seen repeatedly punching and kicking the 67-year-old victim inside the building on at Southern Boulevard and East 187 Street.

The suspect is then seen wiping away the sides of the elevator – presumably to erase any fingerprints.

Authorities say he ran off and escaped in a dark colored minivan.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.