



— If you happen to notice more guys rocking mustaches over the next few weeks, there’s a reason why.

It’s “Movember,” the nationwide campaign to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their lives, and you know what they say — whatever mustache you grow will save a bro.

The idea is for men to grow a mustache and get people to sponsor them to raise money for health programs.

Brittany Veneris, the director of community development for Movember, says on average, men die five years faster in the U.S. than women do, usually due to preventable causes.

“We say that behind every mustache is a great conversation, so any conversation that can be had to really just change the stigma that men can’t speak up. We need to raise these issues [for men to] go to the doctor, take care of themselves, and so as a society, we really need to get behind this and really be encouraging men so they stop dying too young,” she said. “Let’s get these men talking, let’s get these men to the doctors, let’s really change the face of men’s health.”

The campaign is focused around prostate cancer and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. Veneris says to date, Movember has funded 250 health programs around the world.

There are also a number of events held across the country to raise awareness and funds.

One upcoming event is the Movember Undie Run, a 2K run through the streets of New York City. Participants are encouraged to run in their underwear.

The Undie Run starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9. Visit Movember.com for more information on how to register.