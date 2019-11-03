HARDING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in New Jersey early Friday morning.
Officials released their findings Sunday afternoon.
They say around 12:25 a.m. Friday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harding Township along Pleasantville Road before moving into Chatham Township, Madison and Florham Park.
It finally dissipated near the intersection of Insley Road and Pierson Lane.
It reached maximum wind speeds of 100 mph and traveled almost 5 miles.
We've confirmed another tornado from Halloween night near Madison in Morris County, NJ. It was rated EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. This one occurred after midnight, so it technically occurred on Nov 1. 🌪️ #NJwx pic.twitter.com/V3ibiI2x1V
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 3, 2019
Storms swept through the area Thursday night and Friday morning, knocking down trees and causing major damage.
Winds gusted up to 60 mph and a tornado warning was issued in multiple counties. Madison Mayor Bob Coniley declared a state of emergency in the aftermath.