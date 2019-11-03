



— The New York City Marathon got underway Sunday morning as tens of thousands of runners hit the streets.

Participants from all over the world came to take on the grueling 26.2 mile course.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman spoke to one runner who traveled from Australia.

“The crowds and the atmosphere, all the way along, it’s just one big party for 42 kilometers, and to finish in Central Park is pretty special,” he said.

The marathon starts on Staten Island and goes over the Verrazzano Bridge into Brooklyn. From there, it heads to Queens, then over the 59th Street Bridge, up the East Side and into the Bronx before ending in Central Park.

“The energy here in New York is just so amazing. I mean, 70,000 people running 26.2 miles is kind of crazy and they all just do it with a smile, so it’s kind of fun,” said one participant who previously ran the marathon in 2003. “It’s crazy because it’s continuous and everybody just keeps cheering for you, and it’s, I don’t know, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I can do this. OK, I can do this. They think I can do it, [and] they’re complete strangers.'”

Runners weren’t the only people up bright and early for the marathon. Some volunteers arrived at 3:30 a.m. to set up and prepare.

They say it’s exciting to be part of the event and help out the participants.

“When you’re a marathoner and it’s cold out in the morning, you can tend to forget the clear plastic bag, you tend to want to get through, get to your corral, it’s a little bit chaotic, a little. But then once you get in, the adrenaline starts pumping and you’re ready to go,” one volunteer said.

“I think [the volunteers] being here is a super positive for everybody. They’re taking their time away on a Sunday from families or whatever else they’re doing and they’re just so positive. It’s great,” one runner said.

Keeping runners and spectators safe is the top concern for the NYPD.

The department says running such a massive security operation is a group effort.

“Planning for large scale events like this is what the NYPD does better than any other police department in the nation and we certainly don’t do it alone. There are our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels as well the New York Road Runners Club. We couldn’t ask for a more receptive, safety-conscious group of professionals to work with,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.