By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a cold morning for many across the area with temps only in the 30s. Temps won’t warm up much this afternoon with highs only hitting the upper 40s and low 50s, but overall, not a bad fall day!
Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to the work week with highs in the mid 50s and bright skies. Temps jump to the upper 50s and even some low 60s on Tuesday, but there is a slim risk of a few showers.
Looking ahead to the end of the week, expect a sharp drop in temps with daytime highs only in the low and mid 40s… will the cold be combined with any precip? Stay tuned to find out!