NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the suspects connected to an armed robbery in the Bronx.
The NYPD says two men caught on camera are still at large.
They say back on Oct. 20 they stole a 35-year-old man’s wallet and cell phone in the Soundview section.
One man is accused of pulling a gun while the other stole the victim’s belongs.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.