NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A homeless man in Manhattan is getting a big break thanks to some generous police officers.

Wilfredo Falman Jr. got a free trip to the barber’s chair, courtesy of two officers from the 10th Precinct.

Officers Ricardo Roman and Samuel Baez spent $200 to get Falman a haircut, glasses, and a suit.

The pair developed a relationship with the homeless New Yorker after he was bitten by a dog in Chelsea.

He’s using the makeover to help with job interviews.

