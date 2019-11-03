NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A homeless man in Manhattan is getting a big break thanks to some generous police officers.
Wilfredo Falman Jr. got a free trip to the barber’s chair, courtesy of two officers from the 10th Precinct.
Hiring? Meet Wilfredo!#Neighborhoodpolicing Officers Baez & Roman met Wilfredo after responding to a complaint of homelessness. Through compassion they made a connection with him, got him a haircut & bought him a suit to help him land a job.@NYDailyNews @nypost @NYPDnews @NY1 pic.twitter.com/EbHatxtopB
— NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) November 3, 2019
Officers Ricardo Roman and Samuel Baez spent $200 to get Falman a haircut, glasses, and a suit.
The pair developed a relationship with the homeless New Yorker after he was bitten by a dog in Chelsea.
He’s using the makeover to help with job interviews.