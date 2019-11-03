Comments
INWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Inwood.
It happened on Oct. 18 on Doughty Boulevard.
Video shows the 42-year-old woman fall to the ground after the impact.
She was not seriously hurt.
Police are looking for a gray Acura with tinted windows and chrome rims. The car should be missing its passenger side mirror, which police say was knocked off in the crash.