INWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Nassau County Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Inwood.

It happened on Oct. 18 on Doughty Boulevard.

Video shows the 42-year-old woman fall to the ground after the impact.

She was not seriously hurt.

Police are looking for a gray Acura with tinted windows and chrome rims. The car should be missing its passenger side mirror, which police say was knocked off in the crash.

