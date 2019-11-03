



The holiday season is upon us and that means one thing in New York City – the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is on its way!

The Norway Spruce – from the Village of Florida in Orange County – will be making its arrival in Manhattan next weekend before lighting up the city through New Year’s.

As Time Out New York reports, the Rockefeller Center tree’s annual arrival has become its own event – just like the lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

The Spruce will come into Manahttan on a giant flatbed truck on Nov. 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Early-rising kiddos can get their photo taken in front of the tree, and receive a free print and digital copy,” Time Out New York says.

“The family-friendly are from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. and include live performances from Rock and Roll Playhouse, an illustration workshop with artist Angelica Hicks, and face painting that has a Christmas tree theme.”

Once the tree goes up on Saturday, it’ll be on display until January of 2020.