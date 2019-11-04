



Griffin was gunned down on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Baisley Park Houses basketball court in Jamaica. He will be laid to rest today at the Greater Allen Cathedral on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

“It is not fair for the children in this community to have to see their friend in a casket,” his aunt, Akiba Griffin, told CBS2.

The Benjamin Cardozo High School freshman had just made the junior varsity basketball team days before he was killed.

“It’s really, really sad,” said head coach Ron Naclerio.

“He used to shoot the ball really well,” sophomore Yanni Mousios said. “Recently, he actually hit a half court buzzer beater for the win.”

We are deeply saddened by the news of 14-year-old Aamir ‘Buddy’ Griffin’s passing in Queens over the weekend. Our thoughts are with Buddy’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/LZnqlxeH8c — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2019

Police said the fatal bullet came from more than 100 yards away and was meant for someone else.

Investigators released surveillance video of two suspected gang members, ages 16 and 17, who are still on the loose.

“We know exactly who we’re after with this recent violence,” NYPD Chief Dermot Shea said last week.

Two days after Griffin’s death, 16-year-old Ashley Ermoogan was shot by a stray bullet while leaving New Dawn Charter High School.

“It didn’t feel like it was a bullet. Then I just saw the blood and just started screaming,” she told CBS2.

Police believe both shootings stemmed from the same gang feud.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in Ermoogan’s death, but so far no arrests have been made in Griffin’s case.