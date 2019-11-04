Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a man accused of stealing a 15-year-old boy’s cellphone in the Bronx.
The suspect approached the victim around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 near Westchester and Castle Hill avenues in the Parkchester section.
Police said the man told the boy to walk with him and threatened to shoot if the child didn’t hand over the phone and password.
The suspect never showed a gun, and the victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.